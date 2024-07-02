Haryana: MMMIY to cover free renal and liver transplants upto Rs 3 lakh

CHANDIGARH: In a significant move set to transform healthcare accessibility in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved a landmark initiative to provide free renal and liver transplantation services up to Rs 3 lakh for eligible patients under the Mukhya Mantri Muft Ilaj Yojana (MMMIY).



In addition to this transformative step, the Chief Minister has also sanctioned the creation of a specialised fixed renal and liver transplant package of Rs 3 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana - Ayushman Bharat (PMJAY-AB) Scheme.

While giving this information today, Health, medical education, and research minister Kamal Gupta said that the current government is committed to healthcare reform and patient welfare.

With this new initiative, identified patients will be able to receive critical renal and liver transplants at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak without worrying about the prohibitive costs.

He said that by alleviating the financial burden associated with complex medical procedures, the government is paving the way for a future where healthcare is a fundamental right accessible to all, regardless of economic status.

The minister said that previously, due to the expenses involved many patients faced insurmountable barriers to receiving the treatments they desperately needed. The introduction of this facility, for the first time in a government healthcare institute, marks a significant stride towards bridging this gap and providing comprehensive care to the most vulnerable sections of society.