Haryana MLA Devender Singh Babli joins BJP

New Delhi: Haryana MLA Devender Singh Babli, who was elected on the ticket of the Jannayak Janata Party, joined the BJP on Monday, as the ruling party looks to bolster its ranks in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

The Tohana MLA was a minister in the government headed by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and might be fielded by the BJP in the polls.

Babli said the BJP is driven by the mindset of development. Two other leaders, Sunil Sangwan, whose father Satpal Sangwan is a former Haryana minister, and Sanjay Kablana, also joined the BJP.