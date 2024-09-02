Haryana MLA Devender Singh Babli joins BJP

New Delhi: Haryana MLA Devender Singh Babli, who was elected on the ticket of the Jannayak Janata Party, joined the BJP on Monday, as the ruling party looks to bolster its ranks in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. The Tohana MLA was a minister in the government headed by former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and might be fielded by the BJP in the polls. Babli said the BJP is driven by the mindset of development. He exuded confidence that the party will return to power in Haryana for a third term. Two other leaders, Sunil Sangwan, whose father Satpal Sangwan is a former Haryana minister, and Sanjay Kablana, also joined the BJP.

They joined the BJP in the presence of its general secretary Arun Singh, former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Haryana unit president Mohan Lal Badoli. Singh claimed that a pro-BJP mood prevails in Haryana and the party will retain power in the state. Haryana goes to polls on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.