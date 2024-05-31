Haryana Ministers hit out at Kejriwal government over Delhi’s water woes

Chandigarh: Several Haryana ministers on Friday hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal government, blaming its “mismanagement” for Delhi’s water crisis and said it has become a habit for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation to blame Haryana on every issue.



Delhi is facing an acute water shortage, with the AAP government accusing Haryana of not releasing the national capital’s share of water.

The BJP, on the other hand, has blamed the AAP government for the water crisis and claimed that Haryana is supplying the city 1,049 cusecs of water from the Yamuna that exceeds the agreed-upon quantity.

“We are releasing water to the national capital, as per the agreement. In fact, more is being being released to Delhi so that there is no shortage. But levelling allegations and blaming Haryana for their own mismanagement is not right,” Haryana Agriculture Minister Kanwar Pal told reporters in Yamunanagar.

Irrigation Minister Abhe Singh Yadav also claimed that Delhi is receiving more water than the agreed-upon share.

Transport Minister Aseem Goel said, “We have not lowered the share of Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party government should stop blaming Haryana every time.”

In a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Delhi Water Minister Atishi

said there has been a drastic dip in the water level at the Wazirabad

barrage during the last few days as Haryana is not releasing the required quantity in the Yamuna.