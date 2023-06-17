Haryana minister lays foundation of canal-based water distribution proj

Chandigarh: Haryana Public Health Engineering Minister Banwari Lal on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a canal-based water distribution project in village Nangal Mundi and Lala of Rewari district.

While addressing the public on this occasion, Lal highlighted the substantial benefits of the canal water project, not only for Nangal Mundi and Lala villages but also for several neighbouring villages. The canal water project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 6.5 crore, with a budget allocation of Rs 2.88 crore for Lala village and about Rs 3.47 crore for Nangal Mundi village.

This initiative aims to ensure availability of clean drinking water at a rate of 70 litres per person per day, in line with the Har Ghar Nal Se Jal scheme implemented by the state government.The minister emphasised welfare decisions made by Haryana over the past eight years have gained nationwide recognition. Initiatives like elimination of Lal Dora, facilitating online access to government services, and empowering common people have been impactful.