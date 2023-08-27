Haryana Min Sandeep Singh should resign: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that minister Sandeep Singh, accused of molestation, should resign immediately on moral grounds.



He said the Chief Minister should seek his resignation if he does not do so. Addressing a press conference at his residence, Hooda spoke on the issues to be raised in the Assembly session. He said the government has deliberately kept the duration of the session short as it does not want to answer important issues. “It seems that the government is in a hurry which is why the adjournment motions given by the Congress regarding flood and compensation was converted into Calling Attention motion.

The Congress has also proposed to discuss Nuh violence in law and order, but the Speaker sent that too to the government for comment,” he said.

Hooda said that the government did not give a clear answer even on the issue of blatant problems in Family Identity Cards. “The government could not explain how millionaires are being shown as poor, and the poor as rich. There are innumerable flaws in the government’s property ID and Family Identity Card, which could not be rectified even after so long. Despite this, no legal action was taken against the company that had the contract to execute the project,” he said.

On the question of taking out religious yatras again in Mewat, Hooda said it is everyone’s right to hold Yatras. “No one should have any objection to the yatras, but the government should take precaution in each case, considering its seriousness. Despite knowing everything last time, the government did not take proper steps regarding the safety of the Yatra and the government did not take cognizance of the provocative statements, which led to the violence,” he noted.