Haryana man ‘sent by Russian Army to fight against Ukraine’ dies

Chandigarh: A 22-year-old Haryana man “sent to the frontline by the Russian Army to fight against Ukrainian forces” has died, his family claimed on Monday.

The Indian embassy in Moscow confirmed the death of Ravi Moun, who hailed from Matour village in Haryana’s Kaithal district, his brother Ajay Moun said.

Ravi Moun went to

Russia on January 13 after being “hired” for a transportation job but was inducted into the military, his brother claimed.

Ajay Moun wrote to the embassy on July 21 for information on his brother’s whereabouts.

“The embassy told us that he has died,” he said.

The family said the embassy also asked them to send a DNA test report for identification of the body.

“Ravi went to Russia on January 13. An agent

sent him to Russia for a

transportation job. However, he was inducted into the

Russian Army,” Ajay Moun said.

The family’s claim comes days after Russia agreed to India’s demand to ensure early release and return of Indian nationals inducted into the country’s military.

Ajay Moun alleged that the Russian Army asked his brother to go to the frontline to fight against Ukrainian forces or face 10 years in jail.

He was trained to dig trenches and later sent to the frontline, Ajay Moun said.

“We remained in touch with him till March 12 and he was quite upset,” he said.

According to the Indian embassy’s reply to Ajay Moun’s letter, “The embassy had requested the concerned Russian authorities for

confirmation of his death

and transportation of his mortal remains requested by you.”

“The Russian side has confirmed his death. However, to identify the body, they need a DNA test from his close relatives,” it added.