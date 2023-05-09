Haryana making elaborate arrangements to bring back students safely from Manipur

Chandigarh: Taking cognizance of the Manipur violence, the Haryana Government has made elaborate arrangements to bring back the students of the state, who had gone to study there; from the violence-hit areas.



Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is taking stock of the situation in Manipur and has given clear instructions to the officials to make complete arrangements to bring back the students at the earliest. The state government has prepared the list of students and as per the information received so far, 16 students pursuing education in various institutions in Manipur will be brought back; as per their wish.

The Chief Minister has assured all possible cooperation from the state government and apart from these 16 students, if information is received about any other student,

they will also be brought back safely.

Giving information in this regard, an official spokesperson said that the officials of the Chief Minister’s Office are in constant touch with the concerned officials in Manipur and are taking updates on every situation.

The Chief Secretary of Manipur has informed that all the students of Haryana are safe and every facility is being provided to them.

As per information received so far, five students of Haryana are pursuing education in NIT, Manipur, eight students in IIIT, Manipur and three students in NSU, Manipur, said the spokesperson.

Since, other states are also evacuating their students from Manipur, therefore, according to the availability of flights and air traffic, the Haryana Government is also considering the route from Kolkata to Delhi.

The spokesperson said that as the government had made tireless efforts to evacuate its citizens stranded in Ukraine, similarly the students from the violence-hit areas of Manipur would also be brought back home safely.