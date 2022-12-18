'Haryana making big transformation in industrial sector'

Chandigarh: Haryana, under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has brought about a big transformation in the industrial sector.



In the last 8 years, on one hand, while more than 1.59 lakh industrial units have been set up in the state with an investment of Rs 18,422 crore, at the same time, direct and indirect employment has been provided to lakhs of people in the state, said an official spokesperson here Saturday.

Geographically, Haryana has been the first choice of investors from India and abroad. After Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, the construction work of the Palwal-Sonipat double line Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor at a cost of Rs 5,618 crore has started and now because of the investor-friendly policies of the Chief Minister Manohar Lal-led government, traders

from Delhi are also eager to shift their business base to Haryana.

Along with the KMP, the work of preparing a blueprint for setting up five new cities as per the concept of the Panchagram scheme is going on, in view of the potential population by the year 2041.

Today at least 3 or 4 national highways pass through every district of Haryana.

It is a known fact that good road, rail and air connectivity play a significant role in setting up the industrial sector, while in the last 8 years, the 'Manohar Sarkar' has ensured all these factors in a bid to woo investment in the state.