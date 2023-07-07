Haryana makes automatic mutation process online

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched automatic generation of mutation in web Halris.



“With the launch of this portal now the inteqal (mutation) of any property/ land will be done immediately after the registry. With this, the details about the mutation will also be made available on the portal which can be checked by anyone. A time period of 10 days will be given for raising any objection to the mutation,” shared Khattar while addressing a press conference after launching the portal.

He further said that if anyone raises any objection within 10 days, the mutation would be considered as contested. If no objection is raised then automatically the inteqal (mutation) would be done.

He further shared that for now the mutation will be done on sale, mortgage with possession, family transfer and gift of any land or property.

In the year 2019, bringing the process of inteqal (mutation) digitalized was one of the key announcements in our manifesto. After doing thorough study on the entire system, this portal has

been launched.