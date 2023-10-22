Haryana: Mahendragarh district tops in delivering healthcare services

CHANDIGARH: Mahendragarh district has achieved the top ranking in the state for delivering healthcare services to its citizens under the Ayushman Bharat Chirayu Yojana.



Haryana Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, commended Mahendragarh district for its outstanding efforts in this regard during a review meeting conducted via video conferencing to assess the progress of the scheme.

In the review meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, G Anupama, unveiled Mahendragarh District’s top-ranking success story in the healthcare sector.

A recent evaluation conducted by a team from IIM Rohtak found that health facilities and empanelled hospitals in Mahendragarh District excelled, earning them the top spot in the assessment.

In an effort to make the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Chirayu Yojana accessible to a broader population, the Haryana Government has launched an online portal for expansion of this scheme.

Now, families in the state with annual incomes ranging from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh can enjoy the privileges of this scheme.