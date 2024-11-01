Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala celebrate statehood day

Bengaluru/Bhopal: Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala Friday celebrated their formation day with their chief ministers highlighting how their states have contributed immensely to nation-building.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in greeting the people of these states. While Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala came into being on this day in 1956, Haryana was formed in 1966 while Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

In a post in Hindi on X, Murmu said she wishes that the people of these states “continue to contribute to the country’s development journey and that their lives be filled with peace and prosperity”.

Modi also took to X to highlight various features of these states. ‘Kannada Rajyotsava’ is a very special occasion, recognising the exemplary culture and traditions of Karnataka, he said. “This state is blessed with outstanding people, who are powering growth and innovation across sectors. May the people of Karnataka always be blessed with happiness and success,” he added.

Modi noted that Madhya Pradesh is blessed with bountiful natural resources and cultural heritage and described Chhattisgarh as a state known for its impressive folk traditions and tribal culture, wishing the states continued development.

In another post, he said, “Kerala is known for its mesmerising landscapes, vibrant traditions and hardworking people. People from Kerala have made their mark all over the world, across different fields. May the people of the state keep progressing in the times to come.”

Haryana is known for its rich and historic heritage and has always made important contributions to the country’s development, the prime minister added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said all these states have contributed immensely to nation-building. In separate messages on X, Shah expressed hope that the states would continue the journey of progress and development uninterrupted in the coming years.

Addressing people on the occasion of the 69th state formation day at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said there is injustice happening to Karnataka. The state is contributing more than Rs four lakh crore as revenue to the Centre and it is the second largest contributor to the central tax revenue after Maharashtra, he said.

“Even though we give more than Rs four lakh crore, we are only getting Rs 55,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore. Kannadigas should know this. We are getting 14 to 15 per cent only of our contribution,” the chief minister said.

Under the federal system, there should not be any injustice just because Karnataka is a progressive state, he observed.

“Just because a milch cow is giving milk, we should not milk it completely. We should leave some milk for the calf too or else it will malnourish. This no one should ever forget,” Siddaramaiah said.