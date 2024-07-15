‘Haryana Maange Hisaab’: Cong aims to expose BJP’s failures ahead of elections

Chandigarh: Congress held a state-level meeting in Sonipat on Sunday for the implementation of the ‘Haryana Maange Hisaab’ campaign, as Congress Haryana in-charge Deepak Babaria called for giving one last push to drive out the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.



In the meeting, Deepak Babaria, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan instructed party leaders and workers to contribute strongly to the campaign.

Deepak Babaria stated that it is the responsibility of every Congressman to take the campaign to every home and every person. Praising Hooda and Chaudhary Udaibhan, Babaria said Congress destroyed the caste politics of BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

In the elections, all communities unitedly supported Congress. In the Assembly elections, taking all sections along and giving representation to all castes will be the priority of Congress. Congress will raise the slogan of ‘BJP ko ek dhakka aur do’ in the Assembly elections against the BJP, which talks about changing and abolishing the Constitution,” Babaria said. He also advised all leaders and workers to work completely within the party line and discipline.

In his address, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said under ‘Haryana Maange Hisaab,’ all leaders and workers will expose the misdeeds of BJP before the public.

“Congressmen will go among the public and tell that Haryana, which was the number one state in the country in per capita income, per capita investment, employment, sportspersons, and welfare schemes till 2014, has been made number one by BJP in unemployment, crime, drug addiction, and misery. This government has implemented such an exploitative policy of Kaushal Nigam in which there is no permanent job for the youth, no post, no promotion, no merit, transparency, and reservation,” he stated.