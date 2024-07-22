‘Haryana Maange Hisaab campaign will continue even during Parl session'

Chandigarh: MP Deepender Hooda on Sunday said that the 'Haryana Maange Hisaab' campaign will continue even during the Parliament session, and questioned if there is no discrepancy in the accounts, then why is the BJP government afraid of giving the account.



Deepender, who was overjoyed to the see the massive response, carried out a 'padyatra' in the Bawal Assembly constituency, starting from the gate of Charan Singh Agricultural University to Rewari Mod Mohalla Jatwada, New Sabzi Mandi Gate, Shaheed Bhagat Ram Chowk, Sir Chhotu Ram Chowk, Ambedkar Park on the seventh day today under the Haryana Maange Hisaab Abhiyan.

He launched a direct attack against the BJP government on the 'Agneepath' scheme, as asked the government who suggested the fatal 'Agneepath Yojana', and why the government implemented it? He said that the youth who used to protect the country's borders by joining the Army are today forced to cross the borders of other countries illegally through Dunki.

Deepender vowed to fight strongly against the 'Agneepath Yojana' in the Parliament and said he will not rest until it is abolished.

The route of the entire 'Padyatra' was filled with people as people from all communities, especially Kumhar Samaj, Jangid Samaj, Valmiki Samaj, Jat Samaj, Saini Samaj, Punjabi Samaj welcomed the 'Yatra' by showering flowers at various places.

Deepender Hooda asked about the plight of Bawal town and said the roads here are broken, people are troubled by the supply of

contaminated drinking water, and the condition of drainage is bad.