‘Haryana Maange Hisaab campaign has become a mass movement’

Chandigarh: MP Deepender Hooda has stated that the ‘Haryana Mange Hisaab’ campaign has evolved into a mass movement. He undertook a padyatra from Ethnic India (GT Road) to Bahalgarh in the Rai assembly constituency, demanding answers regarding the BJP government’s decade of misrule.



During the padyatra, Deepender Hooda was accompanied by a crowd of people who gathered along the route. He interacted with them, listening to their issues. The locals highlighted the poor conditions in Rai, citing broken roads in lanes leading to temples and schools, as well as issues with sewer water flowing in the streets without proper drainage. Hooda remarked that not only have Haryana’s MLAs turned away from the BJP, but the people of Haryana themselves have also abandoned the party. He called for immediate assembly elections in Haryana.