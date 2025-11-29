Haryana leads nation in honouring 350th martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Chandigarh: The State of Haryana has set a remarkable example in commemorating the legacy of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib on November 25, at a historic ceremony marking the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Sahib Ji at Jyotisar, Kurukshetra.

The event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, brought together spiritual reverence and national leadership on one platform. The Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a series of major initiatives dedicated to the legacy of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

The Chief Minister and various state departments have made tireless efforts with the active participation of lakhs of citizens, students, scholars, and organisations, making Haryana a unique example of communal harmony and respect for Sri Guru Sahib’s values of sacrifice, freedom, and universal brotherhood.

From educational programmes and blood-donation drives to State-level yatras, sand-art shows, seminars, light & sound shows and monumental govt announcements, the month-long commemorative campaign has reflected the State’s commitment to preserving Sikh heritage in a meaningful way.

The highlight of the grand commemoration day marking the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji was releasing ‘a postal stamp and commemorative coin’ dedicated to Sri Guru Sahib Ji and unveiling a beautifully curated ‘Coffee Table Book on Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji’ by the PM Modi, serving as lasting historical documents for future generations.