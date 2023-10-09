Haryana launches over 100 online portals for public benefits

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the state government has introduced over 100 online portals to offer online services and streamline the distribution of government scheme benefits directly to the public. This initiative has garnered national acclaim.



Speaking at a programme organised in Karnal, he said that over the past nine years, the state government has successfully achieved comprehensive development without any form of discrimination.

He highlighted the government’s initiatives, such as the issuance of online BPL ration cards to approximately 12.5 lakh individuals through Parivar Pehchan Patra. Additionally, he said the Ayushman Card has played a significant role in extending crucial healthcare benefits to nearly 37 lakh families across the state.