Haryana: Khattar virtually starts 60 Amrit+ Sarovers HANDIGARH: Haryana Chief

Minister Manohar Lal virtually addressed the people of the state after inaugurating 60 Amrit+ Sarovar across the state from Dult village in the Tohana Assembly

constituency of the Fatehabad district. Out of the 60 Sarovars that are inaugurated on Wednesday, 31 are located in the Fatehabad district. Khattar has urged the citizens of the state to use water judiciously and avoid wastage. Khattar said that PM Modi initiated the Amrit Sarovar Mission in 2022 to rejuvenate the country’s ponds. Under this mission, the goal was to rejuvenate ponds in every district of Haryana.Due to the efforts made by the state government and local levels, Haryana has successfully constructed 2,078 Amrit Sarovars. An additional 200 Amrit Sarovars will be constructed in the upcoming month, he shared. Khattar shared that to rejuvenate ponds in the state, the Haryana Pond and Wastewater Management Authority has been established, and the Authority has been directed to survey the ponds available in the state. According to the survey, a total of 19,649 ponds have been identified in the state, with approximately 18,000 ponds in rural areas and 900 ponds in urban areas. Out of these ponds, about 11,000 are polluted, and efforts are being made for rejuvenation, he informed.

