Haryana: Khattar meets Union minister in Delhi, discusses key issues & projects

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Union Urban and Housing minister Hardeep Singh Puri at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday and held detailed discussions on various key issues of the state.



Later, interacting with the media, the Chief minister said that soon the state government will provide about one lakh houses to eligible families in the state. He said that he had apprised the Union minister during the meeting that some of the targets set under housing projects have been achieved by Haryana.

The CM said that the Union Cabinet has approved the Gurugram metro project and he has expressed gratitude to the Union minister for the same. A request has been made before Hardeep Puri that the work on this project should be started at the earliest, said Khattar.

Khattar informed that discussions have also been held regarding starting work on both the RRTS projects from Sarai Kale Khan to Panipat, and Sarai Kale Khan to Shahzadpur.

He informed that the Delhi government is creating hurdles regarding these projects, even when the Supreme Court has also reprimanded the Delhi government.

The next hearing has been fixed on July 24. Similarly, the difficulty faced regarding the RRTS project has also been discussed.

Divulging details about these projects, the Chief minister said that the state government has given a suggestion that if Delhi does not agree then the line from Sarai Kale Khan to Shahzadpur should be started from Aero City so that the line can be started in the part of Haryana.

Similarly, the discussion was also held regarding Rs. 3000 crore which Delhi has to give for the Panipat line.

The Chief minister said that it is a natural disaster; it is unethical to indulge in politics in scrips is situations.