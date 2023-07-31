Haryana: Khattar gives Rs 47 lakh for three Kamboj Dharamshalas

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated as the chief guest in the state level function organized at Kurukshetra on the occasion of Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh.

He said: “Shaheed Udham Singh remained committed to his words and took revenge of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.” He said that the country will always remember the supreme sacrifice of Udham Singh and his dedication and sacrifice towards the motherland.

The chief minister announced a sum of Rs 47,76,076 for the construction of three Kamboj Dharamshalas in Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Shahabad. Out of this amount, Rs 21,00,000 will be allocated for Kamboj Dharamshala in Karnal, Rs 21,76,076 for the Dharamshala in Kurukshetra, and Rs 5,00,000 for the Dharamshala in Shahabad. Additionally, MP Nayab Singh Saini announced a contribution of Rs. 11,00,000 for the Dharamshala in Kurukshetra.

Khattar said that Shaheed Udham Singh was born in Sunam, Dist. Sangrur of Punjab. His childhood name was Sher Singh. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre was a turning point in his life, and he resolved to take revenge.

For this he went to England. Two decades later, he fulfilled his promise as he shot Michael O’ Dwyer at a meeting in London. O’Dwyer was the lieutenant governor of Punjab when the Jallianwala Bagh incident had happened. The British arrested him and convicted him in 2 days and hanged him till death. The country will always remember the supreme sacrifice of Udham Singh and his dedication and sacrifice towards the motherland, CM added.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that the present state government is always executing development works in the spirit of Antyodaya and with the goal of public service. Work is being done in this direction so that the poor and backward get the benefits of education, health and government schemes first, he added. Khattar said that Haryana is ahead of many states in the country on the path of development. “We had given the slogan of ‘Haryana Ek- Haryanvi Ek’ to ensure uniform development of the state,” said the

chief minister.