Haryana: Khattar attends the training conference by Panchayati Raj Council

CHANDIGARH Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while emphasising on the significance of rural development for the overall progress of a nation, said that rural areas play a key role in shaping the country’s identity, culture, and economic foundation.



“As a considerable portion of India’s population is engaged in agriculture, hence the economy’s reliance on this sector remains significant. Agriculture contributes not only to food security but also to the country’s GDP and employment.”

“This makes the development of villages a key priority for sustained economic growth and prosperity,” said Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing the gathering at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day training conference organised by regional Panchayati Raj Parishad at Surajkund on Monday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the programme through video conferencing, while BJP national president JP Nadda physically attended the function as the chief guest at Surajkund.

Later addressing the gathering at the programme, Manohar Lal Khattar said that the focus on all-round development in villages is a crucial step toward achieving sustainable and inclusive growth across the country.

“Today we have gathered here to discuss a topic which revolves around the foundational principles of the country’s democracy and the well-being of every citizen. Even after 75 years of independence, the development of villages remains a primary need,” said Khattar.

He said that in the last nine years, starting numerous schemes and conducting experiments for village development in Haryana reflects a proactive approach adopted by the present state government towards improving rural infrastructure, livelihood opportunities, and overall quality of life.

Labelling panchayats as the shield of national unity, integrity, good governance, and democracy, the chief minister underscored the pivotal role played by the panchayats in local self-governance and the democratic process.

“In our country, the belief of ‘panch-parameshwar’ originated due to the justice-lovingness of the panchayats.”

The three levels of Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad are the basic foundation of the democratic system of our country. Similarly, civic bodies like municipality and municipal council are also making commendable efforts in the overall development of the urban areas of the country,” said Khattar.

He said that while recognizing the key role played by the Panchayats, as grassroots governing bodies, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has further empowered the Panchayats with the aim of ensuring that governance is accessible, carrying out development works in a transparent, and responsive manner.

The Chief Minister said that Panchayati Raj institutions (PRIs) were empowered for the dynamic development of rural areas. Because of this, PRIs have been given key administrative and financial powers by the government.

“We have entrusted the work of 10 major departments to the PRIs and the amount of grant for development works is directly deposited in the accounts of the Panchayats. The E-tender process has been started to bring transparency to development works. The Sarpanch has been given the power to get the work done up to Rs.5 lakh. Chairman, Zila Parishads have been appointed as DRDA Chairman to give the powers of village development directly to PRIs and Haryana is the first state in the country to constitute Inter-District Council,” said Khattar.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has done the work of giving 50 percent representation to women in PRIs. He further informed that in order to further financially empower PRIs, a surcharge of stamp duty equivalent to 2 percent of the property value in rural areas has been imposed. He said that the ‘Gram Darshan’ portal has been started for coordination between elected representatives and rural residents.