Haryana: Khattar attends ‘Raahgiri’ programme

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday attended a Raahgiri programme organized in Karnal. Raahgiri programme attracted people in large numbers as the Great Khali was the centre of attraction.



On this occasion, the Chief Minister encouraged the artists, players, and youth participating in various activities in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Manohar Lal Khattar said that the Raahgiri programme of Karnal has earlier also bagged first place in the entire state. Along with the organizers, the audience also has an important role to make such an event a big success, said the Chief Minister.

He said that under the Haryana Uday programme, the state government has given priority to Raahgiri Marathon. By organising such programmes, not only does a person get physical health benefits, but his aura also becomes positive.

After the COVID-19 Pandemic, the state government has decided to restart cultural programmes like Raahgiri after many years, under which several programmes have been organised in Gurugram and Panipat. To inspire the youth, a historic marathon was organised in Sirsa, and Pinkathon was organised in Panipat, said Khattar.

The Chief Minister called upon the people to make Raahgiri programme a part of their lives and remain associated with it regularly. He also asked the organisers of Raahgiri that they must organize a Raahgiri programme in a week or in 15 days. Raahgiri programme is a social event and rising above politics such programmes should be organised at regular intervals as such events increase the feeling of brotherhood among people, said Khattar.