Haryana: ‘Kalka-Kalesar stretch to be developed as major tourism hub’

Yamunanagar: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the state government is working on developing entire stretch from Kalka to Kalesar as a major tourism hub.

Saini, who attended the state-level Van Mahotsav as the chief guest at Kalesar in Yamunanagar, said that nature is the very basis of life, and protecting it must always remain our top priority.

“In today’s fast-paced race for modern development, Van Mahotsav reminds us that true progress lies in living in harmony with nature rather than exploiting it. Every tree we plant is a new source of life and a symbol of hope,” he said.

On this occasion, the CM inaugurated the newly built rest house of the Forest Department and also planted saplings.

He described Van Mahotsav as a mark of gratitude towards nature, an acceptance of our duty, and a pledge to ensure a healthy future for the coming generations. Referring to Kalesar, he said the region holds immense ecological importance and is also an attractive destination for tourists, nature lovers, and trekkers.

Also on the day, Saini visited Ambala, where he paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Lakhnaur Sahib.