Haryana: ‘Jan Samvad’ to be held from Sept 6 to 8

CHANDIGARH: ‘Jan Samvad,’ which commenced on April 2, will now be held in nine villages of Hisar district where the chief minister will interact with the villagers during the programmes scheduled to be held from September 6 to 8.



‘Jan Samvads’ underline the commitment of the Manohar Lal-led government to address the concerns of its citizens at their doorstep.

Through ‘Jan Samvad’, CM Khattar is trying to bridge the gap between the administration and the people it serves. This innovative approach enables villagers not only to voice their concerns directly to the chief minister but also to receive immediate solutions to their problems.

During this three-day programme, Khattar will personally interact with residents in nine different villages within Hisar district. The ‘samvad’ will kick off from Thurana village in the morning, followed by Dhana Kalan and Kulana in the afternoon and evening, respectively. The subsequent days feature similar ‘samvads’ in other villages, providing an inclusive platform for community engagement.

‘Jan Samvad’ have been instrumental in delivering on-the-spot solutions to pressing issues faced by villagers. Not only this, these samvads have become more than just a government initiative; it’s a source of hope for people.

ers who can now communicate their problems directly to the chief minister. The overwhelming popularity of the Jan Samvad has transcended village boundaries, with residents from neighbouring villages also attending to share their concerns directly with the chief minister.

Khattar dedicates hours to interacting with villagers and high-ranking officers during these Jan Samvad programmes. This proactive approach ensures that the majority of issues raised are resolved on the spot, fostering a sense of trust and responsiveness in the administration.