Haryana issues reservation for PwBDs in promotions

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has issued detailed instructions regarding reservation for persons with disabilities in Group A, B, C, and D posts. The instructions pertain to the Grant of Reservation in Promotion to the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities under Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, came into effect on April 19, 2017, replacing the previous Act. Previously, the benefit of reservation in promotion at a rate of 3% was granted until April 18, 2017. Consequently, the instructions for 4% horizontal reservation shall be applicable starting from April 19, 2017, which is the date when the 2016 Act became effective.

The instructions state that the reservation will be applicable to PwBDs who have a disability of 40% or more in the categories covered under the Act. The reservation will be implemented through a 100-point roster. The points used in the roster after a gap of 25 points will be used to give reservation to PwBDs.

The instructions also state that if a PwBD is in the zone of consideration for promotion against a general vacancy, they may be promoted against the general vacancy, if there is no suitable PwBD candidate available for promotion against the reserved vacancy.