Haryana is one of the leading tax collecting states: CM Saini

BY MPOST BUREAU7 Sept 2025 12:51 AM IST
Chandigarh: Despite representing just a 2.2 per cent population of India, Haryana has emerged as one of the leading tax-collectors in the country. In 2024-25, Haryana grabbed the 5th position among major states in terms of total gross GST collection. For the financial year 2025-26, Haryana’s net SGST collection is growing at an impressive rate of 20 per cent. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini shared this at a press conference here today. The Chief Minister said that since 2017, continuous efforts have been made to simplify and rationalise the GST framework.

