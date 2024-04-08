‘Haryana is being run by contractors, not govt’

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that Haryana is not run by the government but by contractors, as this government has handed over everything from jobs to village development to contractors.



Hooda was addressing the Jan Aakrosh Rally in Beri, which was organised by MLA Raghubir Singh Kadian. Hooda said that it was unfortunate to see that Haryana, which was number one in development till 2014, is today being called ‘Goonda Pradesh’ due to increasing crime.

Hooda said Haryana made rapid progress during the Congress govt from 2005 to 2014, and became the top state in every aspect of development. “Sadly, the state has been brought to the brink of destruction by the BJP. BJP itself is aware of this, that is why the Chief Minister was changed just before the elections,” he said.

“But this will not be of any benefit now, because this type of dummy Chief Minister has already been used in Haryana, which had proved unsuccessful,” he stated.