Haryana increases SPOs honorarium as Diwali gift

CHANDIGARH: In the spirit of festivity and in recognition of the invaluable contribution made by Special Police Officers (SPOs) to the safety and security of the Haryana residents, Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar has given administrative sanction to increase honorarium of all SPOs from Rs 18,000 to 20,000 per month.



With immense gratitude towards the service provided by around 9,000 SPOs, the Chief Minister has sanctioned this increase as a token of appreciation for their efforts in maintaining law and order in the state.

Khattar stated, “The commitment and dedication exhibited by our Special Police Officers is truly commendable. They play a vital role in ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens. This special Diwali gift is a small token of our gratitude for their selfless service. We hope it brings joy and prosperity to them and their families during this auspicious festival.”