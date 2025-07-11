Haryana: IAF pilot killed in Jaguar jet crash in Churu had become father a month ago

Chandigarh: Squadron Leader Lokender, one of the two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots who were killed in a crash of a Jaguar fighter jet near Churu in Rajasthan on Wednesday, had become father a month ago and the family in Haryana had been in celebration mode before the tragedy struck.

In a brief statement on Thursday, the IAF said: “The pilots who attained ‘veergati’ in yesterday’s Jaguar crash were -- Sqn Ldr Lokender and Flt Lt Rishi Raj Singh.”

Lokender, hailing from Kheri Sadh village in Haryana’s Rohtak, spoke with his family through a video call on Tuesday evening and just hours before the incident took place, he exchanged messages with his family, enquiring about general welfare.

On Thursday evening, hundreds of people attended the cremation as Lokender’s last rites were held in his native town.

The mortal remains of Lokender were consigned to flames with full military honours.

Also present at the funeral were his wife and a month-old son. The infant was carried in his arms by Lokender’s brother Gyanendra as the funeral pyre was lit.

Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Dharmender Singh was also present at the cremation.

Some of Lokender’s family members, who spoke to reporters in Rohtak on Thursday, said the family was celebrating the birth of the pilot’s son who was born exactly a month ago on June 10, but no one knew what fate had in store.

A function had been organised by Lokender’s family on June 30 in connection with the birth of his child which he had attended. He rejoined the duty the next day, his family members said.

His grandfather Balwan Singh said Lokender leaves behind his wife, a month-old son, a brother, a sister, his parents and grandparents.

“He has one child, who turned one month old on July 10,” Singh said.

“We shared a good bond and all those memories are flashing back now,” said his grandfather about Lokender.

Lokender was always very calm and composed, he said.

He recalled having once taken Lokender to a Brigadier who immediately recognised the spark in the youngster, saying he would do well if he joined the defence forces.