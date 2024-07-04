Haryana: Hooda slams BJP govt over unfulfilled promises ahead of polls

Chandigarh: With a crisp sense of humor, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday defined the present Haryana state government as “a government of guru-chela” (teacher-disciple).



He said this while responding to a question from a media person in the ‘Meet the Press’ program at the Press Club, where he was questioned regarding Congress promoting nepotism. Stating that a useless, incompetent, unsuccessful, and U-turn government is running in Haryana, Hooda said that this government is only engaged in taking U-turns on its own decisions instead of doing any work, after the crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha.

He elaborated that the government had made numerous promises in the manifesto, like doubling the income of farmers, but has been unable to achieve them.

“Who will compensate for the loss that the public has suffered in 10 years due to the absurd decisions of the government?” he questioned.

Hooda said, “The BJP has been making anti-people policies one after the other for 10 years and is now making announcements when it has realized that it might not win the upcoming elections. It should give an account of its old election promises before making new promises,” he said.

He further added that the Lok Sabha election outcome reflects that people are unhappy with the present government, as Congress won five of the ten seats. Also, the voting percentage was 28 per cent in the last Lok Sabha polls, which has increased to 46 per cent.