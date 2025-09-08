Haryana: Hooda seeks relief for flood victims

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday continued his visit to flood-hit areas for the second consecutive day, meeting affected residents and urging officials to ensure immediate relief. Speaking to mediapersons, Hooda blamed the BJP government for the crisis. “People need immediate help and compensation, but instead of getting a special Girdawari of the damage done, the government has once again handed over the people to the portal,” he said.

“For the last several years, instead of giving compensation, the government is playing the game of portals. Due to this system, 90 percent of the people suffering from any disaster do not get compensation. Even the compensation that a few farmers get, takes several months,” he remarked, demanding direct financial aid.

Hooda, who drove a tractor with farmers in Meham and Kalanaur constituencies, said the standing crop was completely destroyed.

He also sought relief for damaged houses and shops and called on the Centre to announce a package for flood-hit states.