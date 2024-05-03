Haryana: Hooda promises job and welfare schemes if Congress comes to power

CHANDIGARH: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda promised that an IMT will be constructed in Ambala to promote industry and employment when Congress government is formed. Hooda had arrived today with Haryana Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan to be present as Congress candidate Varun Mullana filed his nomination from the Ambala Lok Sabha on Thursday. Many senior party leaders and MLAs were also present on this occasion.



Addressing the public meeting organized before the nomination, Hooda said this is not just the Lok Sabha elections, but a fight to save the Constitution of the country. “This is why the Opposition parties have united and formed the India Alliance. In Haryana, this alliance is contesting the elections with full strength, and all communities are going to ensure victory for the India alliance and defeating BJP.

This victory will lay the foundation of Congress government in Haryana along with the Centre,” he said. “When the Congress government is formed, 30, 00,000 youth in the Center and more than 2,00,000 youth in Haryana will get permanent government jobs as per their merit, without any paper leak. Besides, farmers will be given guarantee of MSP and freedom from debt,” he said.

“State employees will get old pension scheme and elderly people will get Rs 6000 old age pension. Congress has also promised to provide 300 units of free electricity and gas cylinders for Rs 500 in the state,” he added.