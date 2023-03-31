Haryana: Hooda demands Rs 500 per quintal bonus for wheat farmers

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded Rs 500 per quintal bonus for wheat farmers. Hooda said that the crops in the field are getting damaged due to continuous unseasonal rains.

“Despite the announcement by the BJP-JJP government, neither Girdawari is done properly nor the farmers, nor have farmers been given compensation. Farmers’ complaints are coming from all over the state that the government is showing very less damage in comparison to the actual damage in Girdawari. In many places, 60 to 80 per cent damage has been caused to the crops, whereas in Girdawari it is being shown only 20-25 per cent,” Hooda said.

He said farmers are also facing problems in uploading the latest loss information, because in many places neither the portal is running nor the toll free number is working. “On one hand the inclement weather and on the other hand the government’s neglect is proving fatal for the farmers. In such a situation, the government should compensate the loss of farmers to some extent by giving bonus along with compensation,” he added.

Hooda said farmers are waiting for compensation for the damage done in mustard and after that in wheat.

“So far, more than one lakh farmers of about 5,000 villages of the state have complained of crop loss in more than 6 lakh acres, but the position of the government relying on the portal is that out of the 57 lakh acres registered for wheat and other crops, about 23 per cent, around 13 lakh acres of land is not matching. Because of this, farmers will not be able to sell their crops in the market,” he said and advised the government to improve its registration system.