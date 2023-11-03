Haryana: Hooda criticises BJP-JJP government achievements booklet

CHANDIGARH: Critically dissecting the recent booklet released by the ruling BJP government on achievements of nine years, Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the so-called robust double engine government has no picture of deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Instead a picture of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is with Prime Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the booklet. It is a war of slogans between the opposition and ruling party in Haryana.



Hooda said that the BJP-JJP government in Haryana is half lies, half corruption, half lame, half helpless and completely useless.

He specified that the State doesn’t require a double engine government rather it needs a ‘New Engine’. Taking another jibe on the slogan of ‘double engine government’ of the ruling coalition, Hooda said the state requires ‘Name Changers’ rather than ‘Game Changers’.

Hooda didn’t not leave any opportunity to make a mockery of the slogans coined by the BJP-JJP government. Listing out one such slogan of BJP which says, ‘9 Varsho Ki Yahi Pehchan, Viksit Haryana Jan Jan Ka Samman’. Reacting to this slogan he said that the people of the state for sure don’t resonate with this slogan, rather they say, ‘9 Varsho Ki Yahi Pehchan, Pichda Haryana Jan Jan Ka Apman.’