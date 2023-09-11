Haryana: Hooda attends ‘Jan Milan Samaroh’

CHANDIGARH: The former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said ever since BJP came to power, debt has increased five times, inflation four times, unemployment three times and crime has increased two times in the state.



Hooda arrived in Karnal on Sunday to attend the ‘Jan Milan Samaroh’ as the chief guest organised by former Assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma.

He said the BJP and BJP-JJP government have always done politics of enjoying power, instead of public welfare and concern. That is why the people of the state want to oust this alliance from power and form the Congress government.

On this occasion, Congress state president Chaudhary Udaibhan and MP Deepender Hooda were also present.

In the programme, he met all the prominent citizens of Karnal, senior party leaders, workers, delegations of various organizations, industrialists and social workers. Hooda, Udaibhan and Deepender spent several hours with everyone.

Hooda said the Congress is continuously interacting with the public through programmes like ‘Vipaksh Aapke Saamsh,’ ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign and ‘Jan

Milan Samaroh.’