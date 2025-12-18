MillenniumPost
Haryana: Hansi district to include 110 villages

18 Dec 2025

Chandigarh: The Haryana Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here today, has accorded approval for the creation of Hansi as a new district. With this decision, Hansi will become the 23rd district of Haryana.

The State Re-organisation Committee, chaired by Development & Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, in its meeting held on December 9, 2025 approved and recommended the creation of District Hansi.

