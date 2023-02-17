Haryana Guv, CM Khattar attend Kurukshetra Development Board meet

Chandigarh: Haryana Governor and Chairman, of Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) Bandaru Dattatraya said that better plans should be formulated to develop Kurukshetra grandly on the world map; so that people could get more information about its importance. “Maintaining dignity, an action plan should be chalked out for Kurukshetra on the lines of Varanasi, in which the illustration of the idols of Mahabharata war characters can be seen around Brahma Sarovar,” he said.

Dattatraya was presiding over the 81st meeting of the KDB management at Haryana Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Nayab Singh Saini, MLA Subhash Sudha, along with senior officers and board members were present.

A total of 20 agenda items were placed in the meeting on which decisions were taken unanimously. The grand booklet of ‘International Gita Mahotsav-2022’ was also released; which comprises the detailed highlights and activities of the programmes conducted during the Gita Mahotsav.

The Governor directed that a booklet should also be prepared on the role of 134 pilgrimage centres of 48-kos of Kurukshetra and structural infrastructure should also be developed in these areas; to provide benefits to the maximum number of people.