Haryana: Guv Bandaru Dattatraya inspected hosiery cluster in Darbi

Chandigarh: Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatraya said that education is of great importance in life. The more one studies, the more one will move forward in life. A person’s intellectual growth is influenced by education, which leads to success in every field, he added.



Bandaru Dattatraya was inspecting the hosiery cluster built at village Darbi in Sirsa on Sunday. During this, he interacted with the artisans while observing the production, manufactured goods etc. in the hosiery cluster.

Interacting with the villagers, the Governor said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has implemented several visionary schemes for rural development.

Emphasising making the farmers aware, the Governor motivated them to move towards natural farming. He said that Sirsa’s Darbi village is leading in horticulture, which is a matter of great pleasure. Other villages of the state should also draw inspiration from it.

While interacting with women’s self-help groups, the governor said that women’s self-help groups are doing commendable work in the state. The Governor exhorted the women to adopt self-employment by forming self-help groups. He said that there are immense possibilities for sewing centres, coarse grain products, pickles and other small-scale industries etc.

The Governor inquired about the development work of the village and the implementation of the public welfare schemes.