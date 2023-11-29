Haryana govt’s healthcare initiatives transformed medical facilities: Khattar

CHANDIGARH: Numerous initiatives to provide world class healthcare facilities to people of Haryana Government like Mukhyamantri Muft Ilaj Yojana, Ayush have changed the face of the state’s medical facilities.



While the state proudly boasts its achievements of Anaemia-Free Campaign it also ensures round the clock emergency services thanks to 610 ambulances.

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar empirical approach has ensured superlative health care facilities in the state. An official spokesperson of the state said: “Home-based treatment, facilitated by 59 medical mobile units, brings healthcare directly to the doorsteps of the people, bridging gaps in remote areas. Since 2014, a total of 2,807 medical officers have been recruited, forming a crucial backbone in the delivery of healthcare services across the state. This surge in manpower has significantly enhanced the accessibility and availability of medical expertise, ensuring that communities receive the care they deserve.”

A forward-looking approach guides the state government’s plan to fortify healthcare for the future. Construction is underway for 144 buildings, a strategic mix of 48 sub-health centres, 46 Primary Health Centers (PHCs), 33 Community Health Centers (CMCs), and 17 district civil hospitals. This ambitious initiative aims to bring healthcare closer to communities and eliminate barriers to medical assistance.

Under the Mukhyamantri Muft ilaj Yojana, seven types of services, from surgeries to diagnostics and essential medications, are provided free

of cost.