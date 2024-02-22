Haryana govt working to implement property ID-based registries: Khattar

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the government is making efforts to make registries only on the basis of property ID in urban areas. Sonipat and Karnal districts have been taken up in the first phase. With the implementation of this system, there will be no need for inteqal, registries will be conducted solely based on property ID.



The chief minister was replying to a question during the Question Hour on the second day of the Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

Khattar said that previously, revenue records categorised areas into urban areas, rural areas, and an ambiguous ‘other’ category. While local bodies managed property records in urban areas and respective departments handled rural areas, the ‘other’ category created loopholes. Some individuals exploited this ambiguity to facilitate improper registries. However, the current state government has eliminated the ‘other’ category, leading to complications for some individuals.

He clarified that while property ID serves to identify properties, it does not serve as proof of ownership. Through the ongoing large-scale mapping project in the state, mapping efforts are underway in urban areas. Once this data undergoes verification against revenue records, it will become authenticated. Consequently, traditional registration processes will no longer be necessary; registrations will instead be conducted exclusively based on property IDs, he added.