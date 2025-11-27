‘Haryana govt working for development of every section of society’

Chandigarh: On the occasion of Constitution Day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reached the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday and participated in a programme organised there, extending heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state.

The Chief Minister said today is a day of pride for all of us, as the Constitution of India has granted every citizen the right to progress with equal opportunity, justice, and dignity.

He said strengthening, empowering, and uniting the nation is the core spirit of the Constitution, and with this resolve, the Haryana govt is continuously working for the development of every section of society.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Saini inaugurates state-level exhibition of Department of Information, Public Relations & Languages at International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra.

The exhibition effectively portrays the roadmap of making Haryana a developed state by the year 2047.

The chamber featuring the Bhagavad Gita written in 35 global languages is remarkable and commendable.

Under one roof, the exhibition presents Haryana’s growth, future plans, teachings of the holy scripture Gita, history of major pilgrimage sites of Kurukshetra, and important excerpts of the Mahabharata displayed on a massive curved LED screen.