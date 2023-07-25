‘Haryana govt will bear the fees of poor students’

CHANDIGARH: Now in Haryana, no poor child will be deprived of higher education due to want of money as the universities in the state will determine fees by the annual income of such children on the basis of verified data of ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ (PPP). Fees of eligible children will be borne by the state government.



This decision was taken in the meeting of Standing Finance Committee “C” held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the portfolio of Finance minister.

He aslo gave approval to release a grant of Rs 100 crore for the building and other construction works of Sports University of Haryana at

Rai Sonipat.

Chief minister in his budget speech for the year 2023-2024 had informed the House about the decision to set up Sports University of Haryana at Rai Sonipat to promote research and studies in various disciplines related to sports like sports infrastructure, sports science, sports technology, sports management, sports nutrition and sports education by adopting the international best practices and hoped that the sports university would start functioning in the year 2023-24.

He also approved Rs 100 crore in the Standing Finance Committee “C” for the university. This includes Rs 50 crore as loan and Rs 50 crore as grant-in-aid. Sports University of Haryana is being established on 254 acres of land.

on which, Rs 100 crore will be spent in the year 2023-24, Rs 230 crore in 2024-25, Rs 200 crore in 2025-26 and Rs 100 crore in 2026-27. A total budget of Rs 630 crore has been proposed for this purpose.

He further informed that the University would have regular courses of Ph.D., MSc and BSc in Sports Science. Apart from this, there is also a proposal to start a 42-day fitness certificate course of 50 seats. While there would be 20 seats in MSc, BSc and Ph.D would have 50 seats and 5 seats respectively.

The youth in Haryana usually go to private agencies to train and prepare themselves physically for recruitment in army, para-military forces and police where they have to shell out more money whereas, University would offer such courses with relatively less fees. At present Sports Universities are functioning in Patiala, Imphal, Chennai and Vadodara in the country.

Apart from this, the Committee also accorded approval for the release of Rs 105 crore for Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar.