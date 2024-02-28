Haryana govt whitewashed figures in the name of Budget: Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, while speaking on the Budget in the Assembly, termed it a complete whitewash of figures. Hooda said this government has done nothing except increasing the debt of the state.

“Haryana has a total debt of Rs 4,51,368 crore,” he said. Hooda said for the year 2024-25 also government has said to take a loan of Rs 67,163 crore, while it will have to spend Rs 64,280 crore for payment of the previous loan and its interest, that means 95.7 percent of the new loan amount will be spent in paying the instalment of the old loan.