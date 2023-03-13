Haryana govt unveils ‘Block Parivartan’ scheme

Chandigarh: Following the directions of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana government has come up with ‘Block Parivartan’ scheme to identify and develop one underdeveloped block from each district of the state.



In a meeting presided by the Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal with the administrative secretaries, 18 pledges and 9 key performance indicators (KPIs) has been finalised to identify the underdeveloped blocks.

Kaushal informed that under the block development programme, one underdeveloped block from each district is being identified and work would be initiated on basis of KPIs including poverty eradication, infrastructure and governance, health and nutrition, education and skilling, equality and empowerment, water and sanitation, energy management, social development, agriculture and irrigation. The indicators would be monitored regularly on monthly and quarterly basis based on the data captured by the department.