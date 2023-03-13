Haryana govt to set up 6 veterinary polyclinics

Chandigarh: Six veterinary polyclinics would be set up in Haryana so that the cattle in the Gaushalas are looked after and protected. A polyclinic will also be set up at Charkhi Dadri, stated Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing the gathering at the closing ceremony of the Haryana Livestock Exhibition-2023 held on Monday at Charkhi Dadri.

“In our culture cows hold religious significance. Cow has been given the status of the mother in religious texts, thus by increasing the Budget of Haryana Gau Seva Aayog from Rs 40 crore to Rs 400 crore in 2023-24, dedicated efforts are being made by the present State Government for the protection of cattle,” said Manohar Lal Khattar.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also visited the Livestock Exhibition. Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Animal Husbandry Minister JP Dalal and BJP State President Om Prakash Dhankhar were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister informed that under Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, loans have been provided to such families who have shown interest in adopting animal husbandry. He said that under this scheme, this year, the government aims to increase the income of about 2 lakh Antyodaya families.

A separate budgetary allocation of Rs 2,000 crore has been kept reserved for these families if they wish to do any work related to animal husbandry or any other sector or field, said Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Chief Minister informed that a new project Sanjhi Dairy has been envisaged in the budget for the year 2023-24. Under this project, a shed will be built on the land of the Panchayat, in which cattle owners, who do not have enough space to keep their animals, can keep them in this common shed. This work will be done by the Cooperative Department.