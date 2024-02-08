Haryana govt to purchase 5000 acres of land for planned urban development

In a stride towards fostering planned urban development in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to expedite the purchase of 5000 acres land through the e-bhoomi portal, land pooling policy or aggregator to facilitate the development of new sectors. This proactive measure by the government aims to curtail the proliferation of illegal colonies.

The chief minister, who also serves as the Chairman of the HSVP, issued these directives while chairing the 126th meeting of the Pradhikaran on Wednesday.

Khattar said that HSVP should comprehensively catalogue all its properties, including residential, commercial, or institutional. He mandated that any land-related applications submitted by citizens to Estate Officers in the field must be promptly reported to the headquarters without fail.

During the meeting, approval was granted for the allotment of land for the construction of ESI dispensaries across various districts. This initiative aims to enhance medical services for insured individuals and their dependents under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme.

It was informed in the meeting that ESI dispensaries would be established in Mullana (Ambala district), Farrukhnagar (Gurugram district), Dadri Toi and Jhadli (Jhajjar district), Tarawadi and Gharaunda (Karnal district), Kosli (Rewari district), Chhachhrauli (Yamunanagar district), Charkhi Dadri and Barsat Road (Panipat district). In addition, an ESI hospital with approximately 100 beds will be constructed in Hisar, for which land allocation has already

been finalised.