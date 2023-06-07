Haryana govt to provide transport to students

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the officers concerned to ensure the transport facility for school students travelling a distance of more than one kilometre. For proper monitoring of the safe and secure travelling of these students, one of the teachers of these schools should be made the nodal officer.



He further said that a possibility should also be explored to develop a strategy to pay travel expenses to these students, said Khattar while presiding over the meeting of the State Level DISHA Committee through video conferencing with Administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners held here on Tuesday.

Various schemes of the Central and State Governments were reviewed in detail during the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that ensuring the safety of every child is the topmost priority of the state government. For this, a comprehensive framework has been made. Under this, the age group-wise data of Parivar Pehchan Patra has been shared with different departments and as per this data, the responsibility of children up to 6 years has been entrusted to the Women and Child Development Department.

The tracking of every child who is neither coming to Anganwadi nor in any play-way school is being done, so that the actual status of the children can be ascertained, directed Khattar.