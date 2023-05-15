Haryana govt to open drug de-addiction centres: CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the Haryana government has decided to open drug de-addiction centres across the state. The government is constantly working to root out the drug menace from the state, Khattar said.



“Taking a big step in this direction, the government has now decided to open drug de-addiction centres across the state,” he said.

Khattar said eminent personalities will also be entrusted with the task of running such centres with an aim to guide the youth and bring them on the right path. The chief minister was interacting with the people during a ‘Jan Samvad’ programme in Chormar Khera village in Sirsa, according to an official statement issued here.

Later, during a ‘Jan Samvad’ programme in Dabwali village, he announced that Sirsa’s Dabwali sub-division will now be a new police district, a step which will help combat drug smuggling. Meanwhile, police dispersed a group of farmers who were protesting in support of their various demands on the chief minister’s route when he was on his way to address the ‘Jan Samvad’ programme in Dabwali.

Dabwali Deputy Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh, however, denied some reports that police had ‘lathicharged’ the farmers to disperse them.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Anurag Dhanda claimed that during his ‘Jan Samvad’ programme in Dabwali, Khattar had “used such language against a AAP worker which does not behove a CM”.

“Despite being a CM, he used such language, when one person got up to ask a question. He said catch that person, beat him and send him out, he is an AAP worker,” Dhanda alleged.