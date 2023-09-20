Haryana govt to offer four cashless healthcare to employees

CHANDIGARH: Taking a significant step towards enhancing healthcare accessibility for its employees, the Haryana government has decided to introduce cashless services in all its district hospitals, which are being provided across the state through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative. These services encompass critical medical procedures such as CT scans, MRIs, dialysis, and Cath Lab facilities.



While sharing the information, an official spokesperson said that the state government has directed all civil surgeons and principal medical officers to ensure that service providers extend these crucial medical services to state government employees in a cashless manner across the state.

This decision will provide substantial advantages to state employees, eliminating the financial burden associated with these medical procedures and promoting easier access to essential healthcare services.

By making these services cashless, the Haryana government has prioritised the well-being of its workforce and reinforced its commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and accessibility across the state.