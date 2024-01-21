Haryana govt to build science city in Faridabad-Gurugram: CM

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated that the state government will establish a Science City on 50 acres in either Faridabad or Gurugram district to promote new scientific research and innovations. The search for suitable land is currently underway. Khattar was addressing as the chief guest during the closing ceremony of the 9th India International Science Festival held at THSTI Biotech Institute, Faridabad on Saturday.



Khattar commended all participants for their contributions. He stated that the Science Festival showcases India’s achievements in the fields of science and technology.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dedication to science, he said that the mantra of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, and Jai Anusandhan” sets a new direction for India to progress.